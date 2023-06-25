Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

