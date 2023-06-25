Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 327,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,105 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,792 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

