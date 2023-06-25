Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

