Private Trust Co. NA Buys 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $680.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.