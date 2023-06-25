Private Trust Co. NA Has $210,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $140,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.0% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 75,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

