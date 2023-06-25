Private Trust Co. NA Has $226,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.68.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

