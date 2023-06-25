Private Trust Co. NA Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

