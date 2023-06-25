Private Trust Co. NA Has $296,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.79 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.