Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

