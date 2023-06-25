Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,293 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Price Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

