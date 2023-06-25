Private Trust Co. NA Sells 416 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

