Private Trust Co. NA Sells 86 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KLA were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.53.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $456.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.