ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.