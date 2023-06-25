Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $258.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.