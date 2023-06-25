Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relx Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($36.34) to GBX 3,100 ($39.67) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

