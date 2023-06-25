Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

