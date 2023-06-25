Rex S. Jackson Sells 16,178 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,178 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $129,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,070,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
