Rex S. Jackson Sells 16,178 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,178 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $129,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,070,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

