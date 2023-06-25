Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

