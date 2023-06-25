Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

