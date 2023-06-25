Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $313.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $321.94. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

