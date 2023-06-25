Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $97.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.