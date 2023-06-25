Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

