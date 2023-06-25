Seneca House Advisors Has $384,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
