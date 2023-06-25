Seneca House Advisors Has $384,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

