Shawn Henry Sells 9,218 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

