Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

