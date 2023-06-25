Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

