SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,962 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

