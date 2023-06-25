SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,054 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,675 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $28.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.