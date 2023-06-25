SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 860,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 652,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

