Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,708,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $20.10 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

