Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.