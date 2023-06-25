Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.