Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
