TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

