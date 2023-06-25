The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 69.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 59.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

