The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.