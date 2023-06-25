The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Allstate from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.