The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

