The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

