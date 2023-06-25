The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.