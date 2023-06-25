Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.