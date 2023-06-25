Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.65 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

