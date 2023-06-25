Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $284.52 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

