Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

