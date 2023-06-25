Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $180.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

