Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 30,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 14.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.63.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

