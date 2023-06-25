Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

