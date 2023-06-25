Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

