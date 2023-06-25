Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.58%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

