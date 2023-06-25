Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 555,811 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

