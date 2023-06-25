Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 164,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.