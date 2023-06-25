Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 185,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

